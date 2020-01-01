US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.79. US Gold shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 92,814 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

