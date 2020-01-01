US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.79. US Gold shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 92,814 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
US Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.
