ValuEngine Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Sell

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Randolph Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Randolph Bancorp worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

