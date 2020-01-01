ValuEngine Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Sell

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Randolph Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Randolph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.34.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 5.16%.
About Randolph Bancorp
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
