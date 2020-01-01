ValuEngine Lowers Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) to Hold

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

APM stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

