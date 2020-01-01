ValuEngine Upgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to “Strong-Buy”

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NVCN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ NVCN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,643,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,565. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 325.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

