Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.73 and last traded at $145.66, approximately 120,965 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 156,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76.

