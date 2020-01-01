VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading 8.7% Higher

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38, 4,544,501 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,910,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 8.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 43.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,051,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 319,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.