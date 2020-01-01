VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

VE INFRA/ETF (ASX:IFRA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of IFRA traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$22.18 ($15.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$21.67.

