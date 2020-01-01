VE SMALL/ETF (ASX:MVS) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.38

VE SMALL/ETF (ASX:MVS) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

VE SMALL/ETF stock traded down A$0.25 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$20.86 ($14.79). 60 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of A$20.80.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for VE SMALL/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VE SMALL/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.