VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:VIIX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:VIIX)’s stock price were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.07, approximately 33,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

