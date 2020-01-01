Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.44.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,326,397 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 548,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

