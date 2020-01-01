VeriumReserve (VRM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $320.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $210,727.00 and $320.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00578865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011186 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,523,394 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

