Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.60. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 93,431 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 290.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.09% of Vertex Energy worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

