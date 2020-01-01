VestChain (VEST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114,421.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One VestChain token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. During the last week, VestChain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $22.14 million and $114,421.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

