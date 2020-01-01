Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.89. Visterra shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 94,767 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $5,067,000.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

