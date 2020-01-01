Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.86. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 10,166,918 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIVE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 429.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -15.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.