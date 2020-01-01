VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VVUS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 63,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. Analysts expect that VIVUS will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of VIVUS as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

