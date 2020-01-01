vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 205,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -3.57.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,479,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

