Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. 596,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,056. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $95.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

