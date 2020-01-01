Wanchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitbns. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007251 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.