Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of WTRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Watford has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Watford by 837.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

