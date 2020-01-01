WAX Price Reaches $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, WAX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $136,908.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,591,424,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,146,599 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bibox, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

