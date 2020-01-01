Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aurubis (NDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aurubis (ETR: NDA) recently:

12/17/2019 – Aurubis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/12/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €51.30 ($59.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €51.30 ($59.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Aurubis was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NDA stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €54.72 ($63.63). 36,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. Aurubis AG has a 12-month low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.