WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.92

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 28027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

