Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock remained flat at $$73.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

