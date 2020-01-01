XRP (XRP) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. XRP has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and $1.12 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate and Coinhub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00191483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.01360777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,136,657 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,903,409 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, BX Thailand, Bitbank, Kraken, MBAex, GOPAX, Fatbtc, BTC Trade UA, RippleFox, Cryptomate, HitBTC, C2CX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Independent Reserve, BtcTurk, Ripple China, Bitbns, BitMarket, Liquid, Covesting, Coinrail, Bitlish, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Ovis, Koineks, Bits Blockchain, Kuna, Huobi, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, BitBay, Braziliex, Coindeal, Stellarport, DragonEX, ABCC, Zebpay, BCEX, ZB.COM, Coinhub, CoinEgg, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), OpenLedger DEX, Bitstamp, Binance, DigiFinex, Coinbe, Bitso, CoinBene, BTC Markets, OKEx, Exmo, Korbit, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Cryptohub, WazirX, Koinex, OTCBTC, LakeBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, CEX.IO, Poloniex and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.