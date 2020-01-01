Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Announce -$3.79 EPS

Analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.11). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($2.72) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($14.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.38) to ($13.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($15.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.37) to ($12.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.56.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $249,271. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 782,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,448. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.16. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.