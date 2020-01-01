Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) to Announce $4.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71. IBM reported earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $12.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

IBM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,748. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in IBM by 931.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

