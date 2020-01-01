Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.06 Million

Analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce $59.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.27 million to $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $43.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $213.71 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.18 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $289.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 244,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

