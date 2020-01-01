Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.76. 369,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

