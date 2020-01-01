Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of SAIL stock remained flat at $$23.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 434,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,770. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Insiders have sold 181,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,822 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.