Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. 216,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,446. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

