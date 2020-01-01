Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 731,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.32.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,790 shares of company stock valued at $60,376,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

