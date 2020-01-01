Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $993.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total value of $8,713,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,948 shares of company stock worth $60,271,732. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 35,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Saya Management LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 49,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,879,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.70 and its 200 day moving average is $526.87. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $324.86 and a fifty-two week high of $597.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

