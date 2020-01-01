Zacks: Brokerages Expect American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.12. American International Group reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 2,912,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

