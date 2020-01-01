Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 165,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,042. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

