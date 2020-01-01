Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 426,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,053. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ViaSat by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ViaSat by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

