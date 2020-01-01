Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) to Buy

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.