Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to “Hold”

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 34,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 213,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

