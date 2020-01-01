Zacks: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYX. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 203.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,778. Systemax has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $945.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

