ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEAL. Guggenheim began coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.06. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

