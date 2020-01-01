Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.52, 701,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 835,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zosano Pharma to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 519,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

