Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock remained flat at $$46.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,256,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,722. Zscaler has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $130,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $724,501. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $148,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.