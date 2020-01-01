ZTCoin (ZT) Price Hits $0.0398 on Major Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.16 or 0.06054971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036335 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001236 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

