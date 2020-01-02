-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXFD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 35.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 271,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 161,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,884. The company has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

