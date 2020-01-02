$0.61 EPS Expected for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Washington Federal reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 251,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 37.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 500,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

