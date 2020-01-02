$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.05. The company had a trading volume of 638,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $163.99 and a 12 month high of $275.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its position in S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,911,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

