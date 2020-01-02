$192.96 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $192.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.68 million and the lowest is $190.10 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $159.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $787.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.40 million to $793.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $878.95 million, with estimates ranging from $837.20 million to $959.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

MRCY stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,994. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $459,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,070,373 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,175,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

