$197.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce sales of $197.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.77 million to $199.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $164.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $729.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.17 million to $731.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $847.20 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $961.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 610,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,411. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $11,167,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

