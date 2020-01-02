$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.56 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $12.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,250.40.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,191.31. 191,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,192. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $798.41 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.83.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.