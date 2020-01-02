$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.79 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.75. 1,781,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,473. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

